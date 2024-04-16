Trafigura to Deploy GHG Emissions Measuring System on LNG Carrier

Daphne Technology has been selected by Trafigura for its first commercial deployment of PureMetrics™ emissions measuring system, scheduled for the summer of 2024.

The system will be deployed aboard an LNG carrier chartered by Trafigura and managed by Latsco LNG LLC.

PureMetrics directly measures and accurately reports real-time tonnes of GHG emissions to the environment, eliminating inaccurate reporting based on fuel consumption estimates. The system features a combination of an array of sensors, multi-source data integration, and approved methodologies and algorithms to support compliance with EU Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (EU MRV) and IMO’s Data Collection System (IMO DCS) regulations.

Compare and optimize functions further improve operational efficiency, reducing GHG emissions and costs for the operators.

The system was awarded approval in principle from Lloyd’s Register in June 2023.

The contract with Trafigura aligns with Daphne Technology's long-term vision for addressing global methane slip challenges and contributing to the fight against global warming. Daphne Technology, CEO & Founder Dr Mario Michan, commented: "While Trafigura is one of our strategic investors, this contract stands on its own merits as a testament to the effectiveness of our PureMetrics solution."



