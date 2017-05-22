Marine Link
NMTP Training in Antigua and Barbuda

May 22, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 A three-day National Maritime Transport Policy (NMTP) workshop has been held in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda (16-18 May). 

 
The event provided valuable knowledge and skills to those involved in the development, adoption and review of a NMTP in the country.
 
The exercise is part of a series of workshops and seminars being delivered in various regions of the world to provide training to interested International Maritime Organization (IMO) Member States in the development, adoption and updating of such policies, which are key to a coordinated and integrated approach to maritime transport.
 
The participants represented various government agencies and stakeholders spanning multiple sectors. 
 
The workshop was hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Department of Marine Services and Merchant Shipping and facilitated by IMO, with consultants representing both IMO and the World Maritime University (WMU). 
 
Ahead of the workshop, the IMO/WMU team met the Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, and discussed various maritime matters.  
 
