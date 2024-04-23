Marine Link
Trans Mountain Expects First Ship to Load from Expanded Pipeline in May

April 23, 2024

Source: Trans Mountain

The first tanker carrying crude from the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline is expected to load at the Port of Vancouver in the second half of May, the company building the project said on Tuesday.

The expanded pipeline, which will carry an extra 600,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to Canada's Pacific coast, will begin transporting crude on May 1 with final line fill completed in early May, Trans Mountain Corp said in an email.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

