Transatlantic Journey: BC Ferries' New Hybrid Electric Ferry Reaches British Columbia (VIDEO)

BC Ferries’ new Island Class ferry arrived late last week in British Columbia, Canada, having departed Damen Shipyards Galati yard in Romania on May 19.

The vessel, temporarily named Island 3, arrived under its own power, after a 64-day, approximately 10,700 nautical miles transatlantic journey. The Island Class are battery-equipped ships designed for future full electric operation.

The ships are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding becomes available in B.C. From the exterior details to the engines, the design of the new vessels reduces underwater radiated noise, and lowers emissions.

"With two identical Island Class vessels already in service, BC Ferries is realizing the benefits of standardization. Dock fits and crew familiarization for Island 3 are already complete, reducing logistical, operational, training and maintenance costs, contributing to a more efficient ferry system overall," BC Ferries said.

"BC Ferries looks forward to welcoming this new Island Class ferry into service next year. Together, Island 3 and Island 4 will provide two-ship service on the Campbell River – Quadra Island Route starting in 2022. BC Ferries looks forward to officially naming the vessels later this summer and celebrating with the communities, when the time is right," said last week.

"In 2022, our Campbell River - Quadra Island route will go from one ship service in place today to two ship service. Having two Island Class ferries in service will provide increased sailing frequency, reduced wait times, more passenger and vehicle capacity, a smoother journey for passengers and a quieter ship for marine life," said in a social media post.

Homepage photo credit: Damen Shipyards Galati



