Marine Link
Thursday, July 6, 2017

Nakilat Transitions LNG Carrier to In-house Management

July 6, 2017

Photo: Nakilat

Photo: Nakilat

Nakilat has assumed full ship management and operations of Q-Flex liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Sheehaniya from STASCo (Shell Trading and Shipping Company Ltd.) with effect from July 6, 2017, as part of the planned and phased transition announced on October 19, 2016. 

With a cargo carrying capacity of 210,200 cubic meters, Al Sheehaniya is wholly-owned by Nakilat and chartered by Qatargas. The vessel built in South Korea by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering was delivered in February 2009 and has been in service ever since.

Al Sheehaniya is the ninth wholly-owned LNG vessel that will come under the management of Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd. (NSQL), bringing the total number of vessels managed by NSQL to 17, comprising of 13 LNG and four liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News