Nakilat Transitions LNG Carrier to In-house Management

Nakilat has assumed full ship management and operations of Q-Flex liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Sheehaniya from STASCo (Shell Trading and Shipping Company Ltd.) with effect from July 6, 2017, as part of the planned and phased transition announced on October 19, 2016.



With a cargo carrying capacity of 210,200 cubic meters, Al Sheehaniya is wholly-owned by Nakilat and chartered by Qatargas. The vessel built in South Korea by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering was delivered in February 2009 and has been in service ever since.



Al Sheehaniya is the ninth wholly-owned LNG vessel that will come under the management of Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd. (NSQL), bringing the total number of vessels managed by NSQL to 17, comprising of 13 LNG and four liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.