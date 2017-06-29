TransLink Orders Second Damen SeaBus

TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s regional transportation authority, has signed a contract with the Damen Shipyards Group for an additional SeaBus, to ferry passengers between downtown Vancouver and North Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada.

The order comes as TransLink celebrates the 40th anniversary of its SeaBus service. Once the new vessel comes into service in 2019, SeaBus will have three vessels in operation at the same time – allowing TransLink to increase service frequency to every 10 minutes during peak periods.



The Damen SeaBus is a 34 x 12 metre aluminium vessel, capable of carrying 395 passengers.

This new vessel order represents the next generation of the type, as Damen Product Director Ferries Henk Grunstra explains, “With the previous vessel we had already focused on designing a vessel that was extremely efficient and clean in operation. This new SeaBus will feature additional exhaust gas after treatment systems to optimise its green credentials.”