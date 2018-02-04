NileDutch Implements Transmetrics Predictive Optimisation Software

In order to streamline our empty container flows and increase efficiency, NileDutch has started working with Transmetrics of Bulgaria, a tech startup that provides predictive logistics solutions.

Transmetrics already has extensive experience in demand forecasting and predictive optimisation for the cargo transport industry, and as a result of this collaboration with NileDutch, it will also launch its new product, AssetMetrics.

With machine learning and intelligent algorithms we want to revolutionise how empty container handling and relocation is organised. Our envisioned goal for the project with NileDutch is to reduce the cost of empty container logistics by 10-15 percent,” says Anna Shaposhnikova, CCO and co-founder of Transmetrics. NileDutch already started the migration of data into the predictive IT tool at the beginning of January 2018. The rollout of AssetMetrics will begin in March 2018.

AssetMetrics uses historical data and improves those data sets so that the intelligent algorithm can produce reliable predictions. In earlier test projects, Transmetrics was able to increase the data quality by around 75 percent during this enrichment process. Afterwards, the system creates a demand forecast model, which is then optimised by the algorithm.

The technology has already helped achieve up to 25% - 50% higher accuracy in forecasting demand then forecast from in-house customer` teams in other projects. This approach will allow the rebalancing of assets across the whole NileDutch network at minimal cost.

It takes into account maintenance costs, the future demand at each location, the cost to reposition and the assets that will be returned. AssetMetrics will be connected to NileDutch’s TMS-system (Transport Management System) to ensure a constant exchange of information.