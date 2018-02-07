CMA CGM Introduces REEFLEX for Transportation of Liquids

CMA CGM has launched the most advanced solution for the transportation of liquids by controlled temperature: REEFLEX - an ideal alternative to break bulk for the transportation of liquids which optimally preserves the product’s properties.

Developed in partnership with Teconja, a German expert in juices, and Liqua, an expert in packaging solutions for the transportation of liquids, REEFLEX greatly enhances the transportation of liquids thanks to its design and unique technology, which guarantees a healthy and safe way of transportation.

REEFLEX allows for the transportation of liquids (juices, milk, compotes, syrup and all kind of oils) in a single bag with a capacity ranging from 12,000 to 24,000 liters. Available on Reefer containers of 40 feet, REEFLEX is installed in just 3 minutes. Thanks to its external pumping system, the bag is filled and emptied in 35 minutes thanks to its adapted design.

REEFLEX represents an ideal alternative to break bulk and it will allow exporters and importers to carry their goods by containers, thus improving the conditions of transportation and delivery.

Moreover, REEFLEX helps maintain the product’s nutritional and chemical properties thanks to a sterile environment and controlled temperatures precisely maintained between -35°C and +20°C. Each single-use bag is entirely recyclable, is produced based on the needs of customers and meets the highest level of hygienic and safety constraints. Its system allows to fill up and empty the bag without someone being present in the container during these operations.

The second largest Reefer carrier in the world, CMA CGM continues to develop the most innovative solutions in maritime transportation in order to guarantee its customers the best technologies towards a more respectful transportation of the most fragile products.

In this strategic and highly technical sector, the Group relies on its vast network of experts in more than 160 countries as well as its large fleet of refrigerated containers, which benefits from the latest technologies in order to exceed he customer’s needs for the transportation of these delicate products.