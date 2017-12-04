Vard Tallies Orders for 7 Stern Trawlers

Vard Holdings Limited announced it has secured contracts valued at approximately NOK 700 million ($84 million) for the design and construction of seven stern trawlers for Icelandic ship owners Bergur-Huginn, Utgerdarfelag Akureyringa, Gjögur and Skinney-Thinganes.

Together, VARD and the four ship owners have developed a new concept for seven stern trawlers for fishing operations in Iceland. The vessels, measuring 29 by 12 meters, will be constructed and outfitted by Vard Aukra in Norway for deliveries in 2019.

The VARD 8 08 stern trawlers will have a large trawl deck with electric permanent magnet motor-driven trawl winches, a twin screw mechanical propulsion system for efficient and fuel-saving operations, large propellers and rudders to ensure smooth operations in harsh environments and safe handling of the fishing gear. The vessels will have a refrigerated cargo hold with a capacity of 240 cubic meters and a fish processing area. In addition, they will be equipped with high-quality accommodation fittings for a crew of 13 people.

The first two vessels will be delivered to Bergur-Huginn in Q1 and Q2 2019. These vessels will replace the two they currently have in their fleet.

The third vessel will be delivered to Utgerdarfelag Akureyringa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samherji, a seafood company in Iceland. The trawler for Utgerdarfelag Akureyringa is expected to be ready for fishing operations in Q2 2019.

The fourth and fifth vessels are contracted by Gjøgur, a 70-year-old fishing company based in Iceland. Gjøgur will also replace two of their existing vessels with VARD’s vessels, scheduled for delivery in Q2 and Q3 2019.

Skinney-Thinganes will take delivery of the sixth and seventh vessels in Q3 and Q4 2019 respectively.