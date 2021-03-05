Trelleborg Acquires Composite Hose Supplier Gutteling Group

Trelleborg has, through its Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area, signed an agreement and finalized the acquisition of the Dutch company Gutteling Group BV. The company develops and sells composite hoses to the chemical industry and is the market leader in hoses for liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship-to-ship transfer. The acquisition complements Trelleborg’s industrial hose, and specifically, composite hose, offering. Composite hoses are mainly used for aggressive chemicals, such as chlorine, sulfuric acid, biofuels and LNG.

Gutteling has its head office and production in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, with production in the Czech Republic, as well as a sales office in the US. Total sales amounted to about SEK 115 million ($13.5 million) in 2020. The transaction will be consolidated as of March 4.

Jean-Paul Mindermann, president of the Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area, said, “We have a long-standing business relationship and recognize the company as an innovative supplier of high-quality hoses and fittings for demanding environments. The addition of Gutteling reinforces our position as a system provider in LNG transfer, while also strengthening us in the aftermarket. We can also see sales synergies between the company and our existing composite hose offering.”