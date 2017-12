India's INS Trishul has returned to Mumbai after completion of her four month long mission in the Gulf of Aden Region. The ship had left Mumbai in August 2017 for carrying out Anti Piracy Patrol in one of the most geostrategically sensitive regions of the world.

The extended deployment of Trishul reflects the continued commitment of the Indian Navy to ensure security and stability in the key shipping lanes in the IOR and part of the mission based deployment philosophy the Indian Navy has adopted in recent days.

During the deployment, the ship traversed a distance of more than 26,000 nautical miles (approx 48000 kms) are entered at Salalah, Oman and Djibouti for operational turn around, carried out a bilateral exercise with the Italian Navy and exchange visits with Italian, Russian, American, Japanese Bangladesh Navy/ Coast Guard ships.