Tritek to Present New Interface for TRICON DP at ADIPEC

Tritek Power & Automation has set out plans to present a new graphical user interface for the TRICON DP during ADIPEC 2024 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.

The new interface is based on Tritek's experience in building automation systems for more than a decade and valuable input from shipowners & DP operators. The graphical representation is based OpenBridge 5.0 produced by Ocean Industries Concept Lab at Oslo School of Architecture and Design.

After acquiring the rights to produce the DP control system from NAVIS in 2022, Tritek filled the gap in its maritime automation products portfolio.

Within 18 months Tritek has produced and commissioned a DP0, 1 DP1, around 20 DP2 class and 8 Independent Joystick systems for newbuilds and vessels in operation, becoming a strong competitor to existing DP control systems.

Backed by years of knowledge, practical experience, and trained engineers, Tritek has been able to further develop the TRICON DP. With plans in place for further improvement, the first and most important step was the upgrade of the obsolete DP user interface.

Working collaboratively with shipowners and highly experienced DP operators, Tritek has developed and enhanced the operator's control logic and interaction with human-machine interface. The new clear and intuitive interface is based on the OpenBridge 5.0 and provides the operators a positive experience for sustainable DP operations.

"Happy to see that companies are choosing Open Bridge for their new products and what is more fascinating is the willing to expand the OpenBridge development knowledge for existing portfolio of products. I wish to Tritek Power & Automation good luck in their OpenBridge based journey,” said Kjetil Nordby, head of Ocean Industries Concept Lab and founder of OpenBridge.

"Existing DP control systems were developed long ago, and their graphical user interfaces are not in line with current trends. Our aim is to gift the operators the best operating feelings. The Open Bridge solution best suits this due to its scalability, flexibility and holistic approach to the building of an intuitive user interface,” added Ralph Cabral, Managing Director at Tritek Power & Automation.