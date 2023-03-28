Marine Link
Saturday, April 1, 2023
Tärntank Wind-Assisted Tanker Trio to Sport Kongsberg Gear

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 28, 2023

Image courtesy Kongsberg Maritime/Tärntank

Image courtesy Kongsberg Maritime/Tärntank

Kongsberg Maritime will supply design, engineering and equipment for three MGO/Biofuel and methanol-ready tanker ships being built for Danish tanker operator Tärntank. The 15,000-dwt tanker vessels will feature wind assist technology plus Tärntank’s own battery-powered Hybrid Solution.

To be built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Yangzhou and delivered in 2025, Kongsberg's portion totals nearly $12m and includes steering gear, rudders, controllable pitch propellers, tunnel thrusters and thruster control systems, integrated automation systems including Vessel Insight, propulsion control systems and deck machinery. This is in addition to design and engineering services.

The new vessels aim to reduce carbon emissions using methanol-powered engines, wind-assisted propulsion, hybrid battery systems, and on-shore power. The wind-assist technology is expected to reduce emissions by up to 19%, in addition to the 40% reduction achieved on Tärntank’s six previous vessels.

The new vessels are to have an Energy Efficiency Design Index close to 40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements. Tärntank officials have said they believe wind assist propulsion to be one of the most promising measures to reducing fuel consumption in the shipping industry.

