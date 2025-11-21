Tsuneishi Kure Completes Renewal of No.2 Floating Dock

Tsuneishi Kure has completed refurbishment work on the No.2 Floating Dock at its Wakaba Works, with the renewed facility entering service in November 2025. The upgrade addresses ageing infrastructure while reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to delivering safe, reliable and high-quality ship repair services to domestic and international customers.

For decades,Tsuneishi Kure has supported the global maritime industry through repair work on a wide variety of vessels. The latest investment ensures the company remains well positioned to meet evolving customer needs and rising expectations for operational safety and environmental stewardship.

The refurbishment included significant improvements such as:

Increasing the number of dock cranes from one to two

Introducing remote-control crane operations

Upgrading the dock lighting to energy-efficient LED fixtures





These enhancements have improved on-site visibility, boosted operational efficiency, and created a safer working environment, while also reducing the dock’s environmental impact.