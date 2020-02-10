Tuco Delivers for Fish Farmer Havkar Drift

Norwegian fish farmer Havkar Drift AS taken deliver of a new ProZero workboat from Danish boat builder Tuco Marine.

The 8-meter full cabin service boat is outfitted and utilized as a fast and flexible boat for fish farming service and crew transport in Norway. Delivered through ProZero Norge AS, the boat has now been taken over by Havkar Drift AS after success full sea trials at the building yard.

The boat is designed and optimized to serve as a platform for crew transfer, but operations will also include, repair and maintenance of machinery and structures and other fish farming services.

In addition to the spacious driver and control cabin with room for the full crew, the boat is equipped with well-organized working decks,according to Tuco Marine. The cabin protects the crew against the surrounding environment, enhances comfort and provides ideal work conditions for the operators, the builder said. Powerful light projectors on the aft deck provide ample light for when operating without daylight.

The 8-meter ProZero vessel is delivered with a single inboard diesel engine and Z-drive. And comes with all needed certificates for operation to national regulations.

The ProZero 8m hull provides for a stable ride, even in rough seas where most vessels must surrender, Tuco Marine said.

Johannes Møgster, Managing Director of Havkar Drift AS states that “this vessel will be used at locations in Kinn- and Bremanger municipality in the county of Westland, Norway, these locations belong to Austevoll Melaks, Langøylaks AS and Troland Lakseoppdrett AS and are managed by Havkar Drift AS. These are locations in relatively long distance from the shore stations and are exposed to heavy weather. The ProZero 8m provides low fuel consumption and high speed, and will improve our operational costs. We look forward to using this boat in this area with the demanding weather and harsh sea conditions.”

The 8-meter ProZero Full Cabin is delivered full spec, including winch, and additional outside steering position. Sturdy railings and well-designed bow access are vital parts of the deck layout which also features a raised aft deck that functions as a full beam work platform for the crew.