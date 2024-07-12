Tuco Marine Delivers New Vessel to Albatros Arctic Circle

Albatros Arctic Circle ApS has taken delivery of a new ProZero 13.5m Arctic Workboat from Tuco Marine / ProZero Workboats. This vessel, built on the ProZero hull concept, is designed to operate in the cold Greenlandic waters and is approved by the Danish Maritime Authority to transport up to 12 passengers according to the specific regulations for Greenland and Arctic operations.

The new boat is tailored for day trips and whale watching, offering high comfort and excellent opportunities for social activities in the cabin, the builder said. On the roof of the cabin, there is a lookout post where guests can experience the Greenlandic nature from an elevated position.

According to Tuco Marine, the hull of the 13.5m Arctic Workboat is designed to provide high comfort and excellent sailing characteristics, combined with low resistance for better fuel efficiency and good stability. The dual Z-drives and deep V-hull ensure reliable performance in all weather conditions, providing swift and efficient transport, the builder added.