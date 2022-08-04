TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 6 Connects to Shore Power in Kiel

TUI Cruises said a second vessel in its cruise ship fleet has successfully tested the use of shore power in port.

Earlier this week, the German cruise ship operator's Mein Schiff 6 received shore power for the first time in SEEHAFEN KIEL Cruise GmbH & Co. KG (Port of Kiel), making it the second TUI Cruises ship behind Mein Schiff 4 to have made a shore power connection.

Technicians and engineers carried out various tests of the shore power system before connecting the plugs of the Kiel shore power system to the sockets of Mein Schiff 6. After a final test, Mein Schiff 6 finally went to the socket and began nearly emissions-free ship operations while in port.

In the coming months, Mein Schiff 6 will carry out shore power tests in other ports as well, TUI Cruises said.