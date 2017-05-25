ABB Opens Two-stage Turbocharging to a Wider Market

ABB Turbocharging will launch a new frame size for its two-stage turbocharging solution, Power2 800-M. With this addition to the portfolio, to be launched mid-2017, the benefits of high pressure ratios, increased turbocharging efficiency and fuel savings will be extended to a wider scope of advanced medium-speed engine configurations.



The new frame size marks a milestone in the continued development of the Power2 platform, following unveiling of the second generation at Nor-Shipping 2015 and selection for the world’s most efficient four-stroke diesel engine. The new frame size, Power2 845-M, applicable to an increased range of ship propulsion solutions, will open up the market-leading efficiency and operational benefits to a greater spectrum of vessel types. These may include OSVs, drill and semi-submersible vessels, RoPax, ferries, as well as medium-sized tankers, container ships and bulk carriers, for main engines, DE and auxiliary engines.

Power2 800-M was designed to set new standards in turbocharging performance. The innovative design achieves an overall turbocharging efficiency of more than 75 percent, some 10 percent higher than conventional single-stage models. For vessel owners, this can translate into yearly six-figure savings in fuel as well as significant cuts in emissions – up to 60 percent lower NOx emissions. With engine room space at a premium on modern tonnage, careful attention was given to optimizing the layout with dedicated components for two-stage turbocharging application, resulting in a 20 percent smaller footprint than a solution based on conventional single-stage components.



Ensuring straightforward service and maintenance while minimizing downtime was another design criteria. Power2 800-M comes with an extractable cartridge for ease of service, reducing overhaul time by 30 percent.