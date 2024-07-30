Turn Services to Acquire Marine Fueling Service

One of the United States' largest fleeting and shifting companies, Turn Services, headquartered in New Orleans, announced it has reached a deal to acquire Marine Fueling Service, a Texas-based provider of marine support services.

Owned by the Bean family for over six decades, MFS provides fleeting, shifting, towing, boat charter, fuel, and lube services, both dockside and midstream in the Golden Triangle area and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) in Texas.

Located at the intersection of the ICWW, Neches, and Sabine Rivers, this expansion strengthens Turn Services' operational capabilities and service offerings, the company said. The location can accommodate 140 barges, including dry, liquid, pressure, CDC, deck and oversize barges. The acquisition—expected to close by mid-August 2024—includes eight motor vessels with 1,000 to 2,000 horsepower.

Mario Muñoz, president of Turn Services, said, "The acquisition of MFS is the latest step in our strategy to expand our footprint along the Gulf Coast shipping corridor. Like Turn Services, MFS has a long and storied history of providing safe and efficient marine transportation services to barge line customers. Therefore, the acquisition is a perfect fit as we continue focusing on our core business services."

Christopher L. Bean, president of MFS, said, "For over 65 years, our family has dedicated itself to building Marine Fueling Service into a trusted and reliable provider in the marine industry. This journey would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our exceptional employees and numerous others. We are happy that Turn Services wants to continue our dedication to our employees and commitment to quality of service."