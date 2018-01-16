Marine Link
Tuesday, January 16, 2018

SBM Offshore Hands over FPSO Turritella to Shell

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 16, 2018

Turritella (Photo: Shell)

Turritella (Photo: Shell)

SBM Offshore said it has completed the transaction related to the sale of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Turritella to Shell E and P Offshore Services B.V.

 
Shell exercised an option to purchase the FPSO from SBM Offshore in summer 2017. 
 
The Turritella FPSO is contracted for the Stones deepwater development in the Gulf of Mexico, which began production in 2016.
 
The vessel has a daily production capacity of approximately 60,000 barrels of oil and 15 million cubic feet of natural gas.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News