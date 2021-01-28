TVIB Launches Drydock and Internal Structural Examination Certification Course

Recognizing a need in the market following the implementation of Subchapter M, the Towing Vessel Inspection Bureau (TVIB) launched a drydock and internal structural examination certification course..

Subchapter M brought many new changes to the towing vessel industry, and now that two and a half years have gone by since the U.S. Coast Guard issued the first Certificates of Inspection (COI), towing vessel operators are beginning to address compliance with another key component of the regulation: periodic drydock and internal structural examinations for credit.

46 CFR 137.300 requires all towing vessels to undergo a drydock and internal structural examination at least once in five years for vessels that are not exposed to salt water more than six months in any 12-month period. Alternatively, vessels exposed to salt water more than six months in any 12-month period must undergo these examinations at least twice in five years, with no more than 36 months between intervals. That means vessels operating in salt water that obtained COIs early in the implementation process are coming due for their first credit drydock and internal structural examination.

TVIB said it knew that vessel owners and managing operators would need guidance on how their vessels’ TSMS would tie into this set of surveys, for those that chose the TSMS option for obtaining a COI.

Over the course of a year, TVIB staff worked alongside a committee made up of TVIB-certified surveyors, NAMS and SAMS surveyors, recently retired Coast Guard marine inspectors, port engineers and other stakeholders with extensive backgrounds in vessel maintenance and repairs, to create course content that is relevant, engaging and provides a consistent, comprehensive process to conducting drydock and internal structural examinations.

Mike Rushing, of Rushing Marine Service in Jackson, Mo., is the primary course instructor. He and staff spent many hours in shipyards during course development, creating a rich library of photo and video images that help drive student/instructor conversations about vessel conditions and suitability.