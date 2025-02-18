Twin Disc Acquires Kobelt

Twin Disc announced the successful completion of its $16.5 million acquisition of Kobelt Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a British Columbia-based company specializing in brake, control and steering systems for industrial and marine end markets.

Twin Disc’s global presence will expand Kobelt’s international reach, while Kobelt will contribute complementary products that diversify and enhance Twin Disc’s portfolio in the industrial and marine sectors. Kobelt’s after-sales services, combined with its in-house foundry and bronze die casting capabilities featuring precision machining, assembly and testing, ensures complete quality control.

For the year ending December 31, 2024, Kobelt delivered approximately $14 million of revenue. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Twin Disc’s U.S. GAAP earnings.