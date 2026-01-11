TwinShip Designs Futuristic Unmanned RoRo Concept

The EU-based TwinShip consortium has unveiled the fourth pilot demonstration of the TwinShip Project: an unmanned Ro-Ro vessel powered by green fuels and renewable energy, targeting Net Zero Emissions by 2045.

This simulated demonstration leverages digital twin and decision support system capabilities for advanced voyage optimization—specifically, active weather routing to maximize energy harvesting from wind and wave conditions.

By integrating these insights into life cycle cost analysis and environmental impact assessments, the pilot highlights the economic and environmental value of reducing dependence on green fuels through renewable energy harvesting.

As fuel remains one of the largest operational costs, and green fuel prices are expected to rise, this pilot explores a strategic countermeasure: use of renewable energy as a cost-saving and decarbonization solution.

Such energy harvesting often requires navigating in conditions not ideal for human crews. That’s why the unmanned vessel, designed with minimal onboard human-system requirements, unlocks new possibilities for safer, cost-efficient, and zero-emission shipping, says the consortium.

The project aims to deliver an integrated digital solution that boosts the sustainability and efficiency of ship operations.



