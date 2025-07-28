Two Girls Dead After Sailboat Collides with Barge

A sailboat collided with a barge near Hibiscus Island, Miami, on Monday leaving two dead.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews were first on scene, and they were later joined by Miami-Dade Fire rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Coast Guard Station Miami Beach.

Six people were recovered from the water but two girls, aged 7 and 13, were declared dead upon arrival to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Two other girls, aged 8 and 11, are in critical condition. Rescued were a 12-year-old female and a 19-year-old female.

The sailing vessel remains submerged under the barge and Sector Miami is maintaining a 250-yard safety zone.



