Marine Link
Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Two Girls Dead After Sailboat Collides with Barge

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 28, 2025

Source: US Coast Guard

Source: US Coast Guard

A sailboat collided with a barge near Hibiscus Island, Miami, on Monday leaving two dead.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews were first on scene, and they were later joined by Miami-Dade Fire rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Coast Guard Station Miami Beach.

Six people were recovered from the water but two girls, aged 7 and 13, were declared dead upon arrival to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Two other girls, aged 8 and 11, are in critical condition. Rescued were a 12-year-old female and a 19-year-old female.

The sailing vessel remains submerged under the barge and Sector Miami is maintaining a 250-yard safety zone. 

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

An Unclear Present Danger: The Future of Mine Warfare Is Deception

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week