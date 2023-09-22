Two New Members Join SAFE Boats Board of Directors

Bremerton, Wash. based boatbuilder SAFE Boats International announced that retired Vice Admiral William “Dean” Lee and Tom Norton have joined its board of directors.

Vice Admiral Lee served in the U. S. Coast Guard for more than 36-years, most recently serving as the Commander, Atlantic Area (LANTAREA), responsible for all Coast Guard operations from the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf. During his service to the Nation, he served in numerous command and staff positions specializing in search and rescue and small boat operations. Notable assignments included Commander, Fifth District; Deputy Commandant for Operations Policy and Capabilities; Commander, Deployable Operations Group; and Chief, Office of Boat Forces.

Norton is a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps and U. S. Army, serving in the aviation community of both services, first as a flight mechanic and then as an aviator. Following his military service, he completed a successful 20-year career with Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations as a pilot and held several key leadership positions, culminating as the Director of the National Marine Center, responsible for asset acquisition, training, and sustainment of all CBP maritime operations. Following his government service, Norton transitioned to a successful career at FLIR Systems, as director of business development- federal and airborne law enforcement, followed by corporate VP, global customer support. He currently serves as the president of HeliNet Aviation, a diversified helicopter service provider in Los Angeles.