Type 23 Frigate HMS Somerset Refit Readies for Return to Royal Navy

Babcock International Group achieved Ready for Sea Date for the Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset at Babcock’s Devonport facility.

HMS Somerset started her extensive overhaul at Babcock’s Devonport facility in November 2018. During that time, she has undergone a significant upkeep, which has included repairs and updates to her hull and living spaces, replacement of her Sea Wolf with the new Sea Ceptor weapon system and improvements to key electronic equipment. In addition to this, HMS Somerset’s project team have completed the replacement of her four diesel generators, an enhanced propulsion motor clean and over 500 structural inserts, with the overall project surpassing one million hours of work.

The project team welcomed ship staff back on board at the end of last year and have since completed the final stages of commissioning, before handing her back to the Royal Navy to carry out sea trials.

After completing sea trials, HMS Somerset will return to the Royal Navy fleet ready for operational tasking. Meanwhile HMS Iron Duke is the next frigate due to exit the Frigate Support Centre and continue her overhaul ahead of HMS Argyll and HMS Westminster arriving later this year.



