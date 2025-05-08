UK Companies Achieve Bidirectional Charging for Electric Vessels

Aqua superPower unveiled its bidirectional charging technology at the University of Plymouth, marking their demonstration debut of Virtual Bunkering for Electric Vessels (VBEV). This pioneering showcase represented an important step towards the wide scale adoption of electric boats, supported by Vessel-to-Grid infrastructure.

Bidirectional charging not only enables electric boats to charge efficiently but also allows boat owners to discharge their batteries and return surplus energy to the grid when the boats are not in use. This capability could help reduce energy costs, optimize battery health, and generate income for boat owners by selling energy back to the grid.

One of the most impactful aspects of the VBEV project is its ability to address a major challenge faced by harbors and marinas: providing sufficient power at affordable prices without the need for costly grid upgrades. The VBEV project also focuses on making vessel-to-grid technology affordable and efficient for maritime infrastructure managers, reducing the need for expensive infrastructure changes and facilitating the transition to zero-emissions.

Aqua superPower leads the VBEV project, in collaboration with energy company EDF, software innovator Fuuse, research experts CENEX, the University of Plymouth, City College Plymouth, and electric vessel manufacturer RS Electric Boats. The demonstration featured an RS Pulse 63, a fully electric RIB, supplied by VBEV project partner RS Electric Boats. Using this technology has enabled the next steps for Aqua superPower to deploy commercially viable vessel-backed EV charging in partnership with other OEMs.

The University of Plymouth's research into battery degradation reveals early findings suggesting that V2G technology, when properly configured, could enhance battery health. EDF is exploring the large-scale potential of V2G technology in maritime settings, aiming to decarbonize ports and harbors while providing critical flexibility assets to support grid network operations, particularly with the rise of intermittent renewable energy generation.

Cenex looked at the potential for V2G across different vessel types (archetypes); City College Plymouth is creating educational resources for students and apprentices to gain expertise in installing marine charging infrastructure, fostering skills for sustainable maritime energy solutions.

The VBEV Project is funded by UK Government through the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) program in the Department for Transport. UK SHORE has allocated over USD$265 million (£200 million) since 2022 to develop the technologies necessary to decarbonize the UK maritime sector and capture the economic growth opportunity of the transition. Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is the main delivery partner for UK SHORE interventions.