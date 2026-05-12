UK to Contribute Mine-Hunting Resources to Strait of Hormuz

Britain said on Tuesday it would contribute autonomous mine-hunting equipment, Typhoon fighter jets and the warship HMS Dragon to a multinational defensive mission aimed at securing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Defence minister John Healey announced the commitment during a virtual summit with more than 40 of his counterparts from other nations involved in the mission, which he said would become operational when conditions allowed.

"With our allies, this multinational mission will be defensive, independent, and credible," he said in a statement.

The Iran war has sharply curtailed traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil exports and sending energy prices higher. About a fifth of the world's oil passes through the strait.

Britain's contribution will be backed by 115 million pounds ($155.53 million) of new funding for mine-hunting drones and counter-drone systems, as London seeks to reassure commercial shipping of its commitment to freedom of navigation amid heightened regional tensions.

The package will include autonomous systems to detect and clear naval mines, high‑speed drone boats, Typhoon jets for air patrols and HMS Dragon, an air defence destroyer that is already on its way to the Middle East.

Britain already has more than 1,000 personnel deployed in the region as part of existing defensive operations, including counter-drone teams and fast jet squadrons.





($1 = 0.7394 pounds)

(Reuters)