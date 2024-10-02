UK Firm Orders New Aquaculture Vessel

Donegal, Ireland-based Seabound Engineering has been awarded a contract to build a new vessel for one of the largest mussel farming companies in the U.K.

The 25-meter mussel harvester, designed by Rockabill Marine Design (RMD), is expected to be delivered by June 2026.

“We are proud to collaborate with a major U.K. mussel producer and bring Rockabill Marine Design’s vision to life,” said Thomas Havlin, Managing Director of Seabound Engineering. “This is an exciting opportunity for Seabound, allowing us to showcase our expertise in building vessels that meet the highest standards of efficiency, sustainability, and performance.”

Ruairí Grimes, Managing Director of Rockabill Marine Design, said, “We are delighted to be working with Seabound Engineering again on this important venture. Seabound’s dedication to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our design philosophy, and we have complete confidence that they will deliver vessels of the highest standard. Having previously collaborated with Seabound, we know they are the ideal partner for this project, and we look forward to seeing this mussel harvester come to life. The 25-meter monohull has been designed using the latest Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) techniques from Cape Horn Engineering Ltd. to optimise the hull shape specifically for the unique operational profile of the farm.”

According to the naval architect, this ensures the vessels will operate efficiently and smoothly under the challenging conditions presented by the UK mussel farming environment.