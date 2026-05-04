UKMTO Reports Cargo Vessel Fire Near Dubai

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it had received a report of an incident involving a cargo vessel about 36 nautical miles north of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The vessel reported a fire in its engine room, the cause of which was not immediately known, UKMTO said in its advisory note, adding that all crew were safe and accounted for.

In a separate incident, UKMTO said it had received another report of an incident 14 nautical miles west of United Arab Emirates' Mina Saqr.

A third party informed UKMTO that a "vessel was on fire," while the cause of the fire has not been verified at this time. No environmental impact was reported, it added.

Earlier on Monday, the United Arab Emirates accused Iran of attacking an empty crude oil tanker belonging to the Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC with drones as the tanker attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

UKTMO warned on Monday that the maritime security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remains critical due to ongoing regional military operations.

It urged vessels to coordinate with Omani authorities via VHF channel 16 and to consider routing via Oman territorial waters south of the traffic separation scheme, where the U.S. has established an enhanced security area.

Iran has blocked entry and exit from the Gulf to most non-Iranian ships since the U.S. and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28. Tehran has threatened to attack unauthorised vessels as they transit the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for around a fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments.

(Reuters)