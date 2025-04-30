Ukrainian Navy Retrieves and Defuses Russian Bomb from the Black Sea

Ukraine's navy said it retrieved and defused a Russian FAB-500 aviation bomb at the shores of Odesa on Tuesday (April 29).

Reuters was not able to verify the location or date of the Navy's footage from underwater and from the controlled explosion, however, a Reuters correspondent filmed the Navy retrieving the bomb from the sea.

Demining experts retrieved the bomb from a depth of 20 meters, transported it to the shore and detonated it, the Navy said.

Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said until 2023, Russia dropped bombs from aircrafts in Ukrainian territorial waters used by ships to export grain.

He added that after Ukraine's air force shot down a fighter jet, Russia stopped mining its waters.

Ukraine's operations in the Black Sea have allowed it to establish and secure its own shipping corridor without Russia's blessing after Moscow pulled out of the wartime food export deal in 2023, brokered by the United Nations in 2022.

