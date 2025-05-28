ULA 'SpaceShip' Vessel Gets Propulsion Package

Schottel will equip a new RoRo cargo vessel for U.S.-based United Launch Alliance (ULA) being built by Bollinger Shipyards in Amelia, Louisiana. The vessel, to be named SpaceShip, will transport Vulcan rockets from the factory in Decatur, Alabama, to the launch sites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It will be equipped with three Schottel RudderPropellers SRP 460 LE and two Schottel TransverseThrusters STT 1. SpaceShip’s tailored electric system will be designed and supplied by elkon, a member of the Schottel Group. The vessel is scheduled for completion in 2026.

The Vulcan rocket is a heavy-lift launch vehicle developed by ULA. First launched in January 2024, it is designed to replace ULA’s older Delta IV and Atlas V rockets. It can be equipped with up to six solid-fuel boosters to increase payload capacity, depending on mission requirements. The rocket is capable of supporting a wide range of operations, including the transport of satellites into various orbits.

The main propulsion system consists of three SRP 460 in the embedded L-Drive variant, each with an input power of 2100kW and a propeller diameter of 2.6m. With this propulsion unit, the 111-m-long and 25-m-wide vessel will achieve a maximum speed of 15 knots. The 360-degree steerable SRP combines high manoeuvrability with outstanding course stability during free sailing and provides powerful thrust in any chosen direction. The L-Drive variant of the SRP features a compact electric motor, embedded in the thruster’s azimuth module, reducing the overall height of the thruster. This space-saving solution is particularly suitable for installation in confined spaces or in environments where other machinery already requires a lot of space. In addition, fewer mechanical parts ensure less mechanical loss and incur lower maintenance costs.

To further enhance the ship’s manoeuvring performance, it will be equipped with two STT 1 units, each with an input power of 373kW and a propeller diameter of 1.3m. The STT’s range of application extends from brief docking and casting-off in ports with only a limited number of operating hours per year to continuous operation under high load conditions in demanding positioning tasks. With this full propulsion package, suitable for both ocean-going and river service, the vessel will have outstanding manoeuvring capabilities, which is particularly crucial for the safe transport of its highly valuable cargo.

elkon will deliver Active Front End (AFE) Drive technology for the main electrical propulsion system, which is designed to improve propulsion efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and increase overall vessel performance.