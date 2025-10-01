U-Ming Installs Anemoi’s Rotor Sails on Grand Pioneer VLOC

U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation has completed the installation of four Rotor Sails on its very large ore carrier (VLOC) vessel Grand Pioneer, becoming the first Taiwanese shipowner to adopt the wind-assisted propulsion technology.

The sails, supplied by U.K.-based Anemoi Marine Technologies, were installed on a 325,000 deadweight tonne (DWT) vessel at COSCO Zhoushan Shipyard in September during a scheduled dry-docking.

The plug-and-play process saw the four 35-meter tall, five-meter diameter sails lifted onto the vessel and fixed in 1.5 days, with commissioning and testing completed within a further five days.

“The installation of Rotor Sails on Grand Pioneer marks an important step in U-Ming’s decarbonization journey and reflects our belief that the future of global shipping must be both sustainable and competitive,” said Jeff Hsu, Vice Chairman of U-Ming.

“We are proud to have delivered another successful Rotor Sail installation, providing fully assembled technology that minimizes time in the yard and maximizes value for our customers. U-Ming’s decision to adopt Rotor Sails, particularly as the first in the Taiwanese market to do so, demonstrates their strength, ambition and clear focus on decarbonization,” added Clare Urmston, CEO of Anemoi.

The Grand Pioneer will resume service on a long-term charter to Brazilian mining company Vale, transporting iron ore between Brazil and China. The vessel is projected to achieve annual fuel and emissions reductions of approximately 10–12% on average.