Marine Link
Monday, July 17, 2017

Total: Congo Crude Exports Unaffected by Port Strike

July 17, 2017

French oil and gas company Total said on Monday that crude exports from its Djeno terminal in Congo Republic was ongoing and unaffected following a strike last week and the sinking of a loading buoy in an unrelated accident.

 
Traders said on Friday that the company had declared a force majeure on exports of Djeno crude following the incident.
 
A spokeswoman for Total said: "exports from Djeno remain unaffected and safely continue with the second available loading buoy," adding that the tanker that was loading at the time of the buoy incident was safely disconnected.
 
She added that the strike at the terminal ended on Friday, while an investigation into the buoy accident was ongoing.


