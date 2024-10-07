Underwater Noise Reduction Guidance from BIMCO, ICS

BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have developed a guide which aims to help the shipping industry understand and reduce underwater radiated noise from ships and help the industry implement the underwater noise guidelines from the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The attention on underwater radiated noise from ships has significantly increased over the last few years and the demand for action has risen due to its effects on marine creatures and the environment. Commercial shipping is one of the main contributors to underwater noise at low frequencies and research has shown that the noise is harmful to the critical life functions of a wide range of marine life.

“Ocean noise harms the critical life functions of a wide range of marine life, including marine mammals, fish and invertebrate species, which many coastal communities, especially indigenous communities, depend on for their food, livelihoods and cultures. Reducing underwater radiated noise from ships is not merely a matter of environmental stewardship; it is of critical importance to ensure ocean health,” says Michelle Sanders, Alternate Permanent Representative of Canada to the International Maritime Organization.

“Underwater Radiated Noise Guide” from BIMCO and ICS explores the sources of underwater noise and its far-reaching impact on marine life. It also explains the content of the IMO guidelines and how to set up a noise management plan and looks at the scope of regional regulations and voluntary measures.

"As our industry cuts greenhouse gas emissions through the uptake of energy efficiency measures, the level of underwater radiated noise will also reduce and help protect marine life and the environment,” says David Loosley, BIMCO Secretary General & CEO.

Click here to pre-order the first edition of the “Underwater Radiated Noise Guide” from ICS Publications.