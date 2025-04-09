Union Maritime Launches Wind-Assisted Ship With Norsepower Rotor Sails™

Union Maritime, a UK shipowner, has launched its first wind-assisted vessel, Buran, fitted with Norsepower Rotor Sails™ designed to harness wind energy and enhance fuel efficiency.

Its launch marks a major milestone as the company seeks to expand its fleet with 34 wind-assisted ships, including six chemical tankers equipped with Norsepower Rotor Sails™. Once complete, Union Maritime will operate the largest fleet using this technology globally, with the rotor sails expected to generate up to 10% of each vessel’s annual energy needs from wind.

The Buran is the first of the AeroPower-branded fleet. Project AeroPower is a collaborative initiative led by Union Maritime in partnership with stakeholders committed to safely delivering the benefits of wind-assisted propulsion technology at scale to the maritime industry.

The Rotor Sails™ on Buran are expected to cut fuel consumption by around 300 tons annually—over 2,000 barrels—reducing CO₂ emissions by over 940 tons each year. The ship has set sail on its maiden voyage from Taizhou in China to Singapore.

Analysis carried out in partnership with Ascenz Marorka found that, with the Rotor Sails™ fitted, seeking windier weather on a route rather than just following the shortest path delivered greater fuel savings and emissions reductions. On a wind-optimized route, a wind-fitted vessel cut CO₂ emissions by 6.5% (from 922.9 to 862.9 tons) compared to just a 3.1% saving on the shortest route.

The delivery of an earlier sister vessel with a "wind-ready" configuration provided an opportunity to model the benefit of wind propulsion technology on real routes. Union Maritime created a digital model comparing a wind-ready vessel with a wind-fitted one. Using this "digital twin" simulation, each real voyage was tested with sails, comparing actual routes with wind-optimized ones designed to maximize wind energy while meeting commercial requirements.

Further, with the introduction of new regulations, wind propulsion technology also helps to improve compliance. FuelEU Maritime regulations give a "reward factor" of up to 5% on reported greenhouse gas intensity for vessels that use wind propulsion.

Additionally, with wind propulsion reducing the vessel’s emissions, the company will need to purchase fewer EU Allowances (EUAs) under the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), resulting in cost savings.

To ensure crew members are fully equipped to operate these advanced vessels, Union Maritime has partnered with the Warsash Maritime Simulation Centre at Solent University, Southampton, to develop a leading training program. This comprehensive training includes a 3D model of an AeroPower vessel and simulation tasks encompassing rotor sail dynamics and real-world scenarios, such as severe weather, emergency situations and close-quarters maneuvering.