Union Maritime MR2 Tankers with WindWings Gain SOLAS Approval

The Marshall Islands Flag State Administration and Bureau Veritas have formally approved SOLAS equivalency proposals submitted by Union Maritime and BAR Technologies for two MR2 tankers under construction at Wuhu Shipyard, China. The vessels will be equipped with BAR Technologies' WindWings advanced wind propulsion systems designed to reduce fuel use and emissions.

The approvals cover detailed equivalency proposals addressing bridge visibility, navigation-light placement and radar line-of-sight, critical compliance factors affected by the installation of wing sails. They build on the momentum of recent LR2 approvals at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and the successful installation on SWS Brands Hatch, further demonstrating that WindWings can be safely integrated into a variety of tanker designs.

By resolving these navigational challenges within the existing SOLAS framework, the approvals provide shipowners with a clear, repeatable pathway to integrate wind propulsion without regulatory delay. This reduces risk and supports faster scaling of emissions reduction across the global fleet.

The two MR2 vessels (Hull Nos. W23131 to W23132) are due for delivery between 2026 and 2027, extending the proven application of WindWings into the MR tanker segment and reinforcing their viability across multiple vessel types. With average savings of 1.5 tons of fuel and over 4.7 tons of CO2 per wing per day, WindWings remain the most powerful wind-assisted propulsion technology on the market.

As global regulation and commercial expectations tighten, these approvals confirm that WindWings can be integrated into fleet operations without waiting for future fuel infrastructure. They offer a viable, near-term solution that delivers measurable emissions reduction while meeting current compliance standards.

At the same time, the ability to deploy technology that are already class- and flag-approved helps reduce uncertainty for shipowners navigating a shifting regulatory landscape. It allows operators to take immediate action on decarbonization, while retaining the flexibility to adapt as longer-term policy and energy frameworks evolve.