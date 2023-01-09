UNI-TANKERS' Fleet Transition to Marlink's Hybrid Network Complete

Maritime satellite communications company Marlink has completed the migration of UNI-TANKERS’ owned fleet to its global hybrid network solution.

The Danish shipping company UNI-TANKERS selected Marlink as an expert partner to support its digital transformation, combining hybrid high-throughput connectivity with cloud-data access, remote IT support, and proactive cyber security to improve performance and operational safety.

UNI-TANKERS runs a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered oil and chemical tankers. Its customers include some of the world’s best-known producers, refiners, and manufacturers.

Marlink said it has equipped all vessels owned by UNI-TANKERS with future-proof smart network solutions, combining the full potential of global VSAT, L-band backup, and global 4G connectivity, together with a range of digital solutions, including CyberGuard and ITLink IT solutions. Through its XChange platform, Marlink will deliver a fully managed service including network management and secure file transfers between ship and shore, the company said.

According to Marlink, using the smart routing capabilities of the XChange platform, UNI-TANKERS’ vessels will be able to send and receive data on the most appropriate channel and process data onboard at the edge of the network.

Remote IT support is enabled via ITLink, while Marlink’s CyberGuard Threat Detection solution adds an extra Layer of security to business and crew communications. Unified Threat Management (UTM) with next generation firewall functions has also been recently implemented.

Marlink’s hybrid network solution will enable UNI-TANKERS to further enhance its operations, including high volume data transfer to and from its vessels for safe and efficient navigation as well as compliance with prevailing vetting and inspection regimes, Marlink said.

“UNI-TANKERS’ business is built on high-quality service and long-term relationships, and the safe operation of our vessels has the highest priority of both the company and our people,” said Michael Hust, IT Manager at UNI-TANKERS. “Partnering with Marlink has enabled us to take our fleet operations to a new level increasing both operational flexibility and safety which in turn enables us to deliver an even higher level of service to our customers.”

“We are delighted to have completed this successful migration of the UNI-TANKERS fleet to Marlink’s smart hybrid network, a process that relied on close cooperation and a commitment to quality,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “We look forward to fully service UNI-TANKERS’ global operations with the best-in-class network solution.”