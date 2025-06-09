Update on Wan Hai 503 Container Ship Fire

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has been notified by the Indian authorities that 18 crew were safely transferred from lifeboats to an Indian Navy ship, which is en route to New Mangalore Port.

Four crew—two from Taiwan, one from Myanmar, and one from Indonesia—remain missing. Search and rescue (SAR) operations are ongoing.

Of the 18 rescued crew, five are reported to have sustained injuries. The injured crew are receiving medical treatment onboard the Indian Navy ship en route to port.

As at 20:30pm on June 9, 2025 (Singapore Time), a total of 3 vessels have been deployed by the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy to support the SAR operations. Aircraft have also been deployed to assist.

MPA expresses its appreciation to the Indian authorities for their swift response in recovering the 18 crew and for their support for the ongoing SAR operations.

A team from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is en route to support the Indian authorities.

Our thoughts are with the crew and their families during this difficult time.

Updates will be provided when further information becomes available.