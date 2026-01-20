U.S. Coast Guard Issues Immersion Suit Safety Alert

The U.S. Coast Guard Safety Alert 03-26, issued on January 16, highlights critical findings related to immersion suit maintenance, inspection practices, and material integrity.

ABS reports that U.S. Coast Guard inspectors have increasingly identified adhesive failures between immersion suit zippers and suit bodies, as well as other seam related defects. These deficiencies compromise watertight integrity and pose significant risks to crew survival in emergency situations.

Contributing factors cited include use of non-approved lubricants, improper storage, and insufficient periodic testing, including cases where seam deterioration was not detectable through routine visual checks.

The Alert reminds vessel owners, operators, and crews of the applicable regulatory requirements under SOLAS Chapter III Regulations 20.3 and 20.7, IMO MSC/Circ.1047 and MSC/Circ.1114, and U.S. domestic requirements under 46 CFR 199.180 and 199.190, governing the inspection and maintenance of immersion suits.

The U.S. Coast Guard strongly recommends the following actions:

• Conduct thorough inspections of all immersion suits, paying particular attention to zipper to body seams, seam tape, and areas susceptible to delamination.

• Ensure zipper function and lubrication using only manufacturer approved products.

• Store suits with zippers fully open and use monthly inspections for crew donning practice.

• Perform air pressure leak testing at least every three years, or more frequently for suits older than ten years.

• Immediately address defects using authorized repair stations and remove from service any suit that cannot be restored to a watertight condition.

• Update maintenance procedures to ensure manufacturer directions are followed.

• Maintain detailed records of all inspections, tests, defects, repairs, and replacements.

ABS encourages operators to review the Alert carefully and ensure that onboard procedures reflect the inspection, storage, and maintenance standards necessary to safeguard crew safety.



