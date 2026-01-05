US Coast Guard Releases Report on 2018 Passenger Vessel Collision

On December 12, the U.S. Coast Guard released their report on the collision between small passenger vessel PROWLER and yacht ATTESSA IV, flagged under the Cayman Islands. The collision occurred on October 26, 2018 in the San Diego Bay and resulted in the loss of one life.

The report determines that the initiating event of the incident was a collision between the vessels. Subsequent events include loss of propulsion, flooding and passenger injuries/death. Casual factors contributing to the casualty include failure on both vessel operators to adhere to International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea 1972 (COLREGS) and the identification of potential threats by both operators.

The report can be accessed here.