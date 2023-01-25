US Coast Guard Says Freeport LNG Hazard Study Addresses Its Requirements

The U.S. Coast Guard determined that a Hazard and Operability study for the Freeport LNG plant in Texas addresses its requirements, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, bringing the fire-idled facility one step closer to a restart.

Freeport LNG may begin three phases for partial operations following approval by the Federal Environmental Regulatory Commission and Department of Transportation.





(Reuters - Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)