Thursday, January 26, 2023
US Coast Guard Says Freeport LNG Hazard Study Addresses Its Requirements

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 25, 2023

(Photo: Freeport LNG)

The U.S. Coast Guard determined that a Hazard and Operability study for the Freeport LNG plant in Texas addresses its requirements, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, bringing the fire-idled facility one step closer to a restart.

Freeport LNG may begin three phases for partial operations following approval by the Federal Environmental Regulatory Commission and Department of Transportation.


(Reuters - Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

