U.S. Interest in Greenland: A "Double-Edged Sword," Says Nuuk Tour Operator

A tour operator in Nuuk said on Friday (March 28) he welcomed the increased business after U.S. President Donald Trump put the island in the global spotlight but is worried about the U.S. rhetoric towards Greenland.

Speaking ahead of U.S. Vice President Vance's visit to the Arctic island later in the day, “Raw Arctic” CEO, Casper Frank Moeller, said that in the beginning, when Trump started to talk about Greenland it was “nice attention.”

“I think we didn't really take it that seriously in the beginning, but I think it has kind of changed since he's been keeping on pushing on those remarks and keeps stating that he actually wants to obtain Greenland,” Moeller said.

Trump reiterated his desire to take over Greenland on Wednesday (March 26), saying the U.S. needs the strategically located island for national and international security.

Moeller said ‘Raw Arctic’, which organises boat tours, had seen an increase in interest but worried that it could backfire.

“I think if it continues in this way, like I think it can end up becoming a double-edged sword because the media attention is good. But again, if we reach an amount where the security, the political security is kind of challenged, it might decrease the amount of tourists coming here because of the political instability” he said.

Vance is set to visit the U.S. military base at Pituffik in northern Greenland later on Friday. An earlier plan for his wife Usha to visit the capital Nuuk and a popular dog-sled race was called off amid local protests.

According to opinion polls, almost all Greenlanders oppose becoming part of the United States.

(Reuters)