US Kills Three in Suspected Drug Vessel Strike

The U.S. military killed three men in a strike on a suspected drug vessel in international waters in the Caribbean on Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

Hegseth, said in a post on social media website X that the vessel was operated by a "Designated Terrorist Organization" but provided no further evidence. His post included a 20-second video clip, marked unclassified, of a boat in the water that gets struck by a munition and explodes.

The military action was the latest of more than a dozen U.S. strikes since September on vessels near the Venezuelan coast and, more recently, in the eastern Pacific Ocean, that have killed more than 60 people.





(Reuters - Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

