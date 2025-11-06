Marine Link
US Kills Three in Suspected Drug Vessel Strike

November 6, 2025

file photo (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

The U.S. military killed three men in a strike on a suspected drug vessel in international waters in the Caribbean on Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

Hegseth, said in a post on social media website X that the vessel was operated by a "Designated Terrorist Organization" but provided no further evidence. His post included a 20-second video clip, marked unclassified, of a boat in the water that gets struck by a munition and explodes.

The military action was the latest of more than a dozen U.S. strikes since September on vessels near the Venezuelan coast and, more recently, in the eastern Pacific Ocean, that have killed more than 60 people.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

