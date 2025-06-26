US Legislation Introduced to Reauthorize Federal Maritime Commission

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) introduced legislation to reauthorize the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), the independent federal agency responsible for regulating the U.S. international ocean transportation system.

“Ocean shipping is a critical aspect of America’s national, food, and economic security. That’s why our Federal Maritime Commission must be equipped with the proper tools to keep the industry operating above bar,” said Johnson. “Ocean shipping is integral to our economy, from farmers to phones, critical minerals to cars. I’m proud to lead this legislation with Rep. Garamendi to ensure our ocean transportation system is working to the benefit of U.S. exporters, importers, and consumers.”

The Federal Maritime Commission Reauthorization Act of 2025 is:

Tough on China

Establishes a formal process to report complaints against shipping exchanges, like the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, to the FMC for investigation.

Directs the FMC to report on anticompetitive business practices or nonreciprocal trade practices.

Codifies the definition of “controlled carrier” under the Shipping Act to encompass state-controlled enterprises in non-market economies like the People’s Republic of China.

Good Government

Updates and improves the purposes of the Shipping Act to better reflect current federal policy governing international ocean shipping.

Prohibits the FMC from requiring ocean carriers to report information already reported to other federal agencies.

Sustains the FMC Mission

Reauthorizes the FMC through fiscal year 2029.

Expands FMC Advisory Committees, ensuring non-government stakeholders have the opportunity to provide their insight and expertise to the Commission.

Reinforces the FMC’s independent nature by requiring a majority vote of the Commission to disclose FMC investigation efforts to outside parties.

The Federal Maritime Commission Reauthorization Act of 2025 is cosponsored by U.S. Representatives Mike Ezell (R-MS), John Garamendi (D-CA), Salud O. Carbajal (D-CA).