US National Towing Safety Advisory Committee Appoints New Members

The U.S. Coast Guard announced 18 individuals have been appointed to serve as members of the National Towing Safety Advisory Committee (N-TSAC).

The National Towing Safety Advisory Committee was established in December 2018 to advise the Secretary of Homeland Security on matters relating to shallow-draft inland navigation, coastal waterway navigation and towing safety. This advice also assists the Coast Guard in formulating regulations and policies as well as the position of the U.S. regarding the towing industry in advance of International Maritime Organization (IMO) meetings.

The Committee is made up of members representing specific segments of the maritime industry, including seven members representing the barge and towing industry (reflecting a regional geographical balance); one member representing the offshore mineral and oil supply vessel industry; one member representing masters or pilots of towing vessels who hold active licenses and have experience on the Western Rivers and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway; one member representing the masters of towing vessels in offshore service who hold active licenses; one member representing masters active ship docking or harbor towing vessels; one member representing licensed or unlicensed towing vessel engineers with formal training and experience; two members representing port districts, authorities or terminal operators; two members representing shippers and of the two, one shall be engaged in the shipment of oil or hazardous materials by barge; and two members drawn from the general public. Each holds office for a term up to three years.





N-TSAC Members Appointed 2021 Member Representing John W. Hazel Barge and Towing Industry

Steven J. Huttman Barge and Towing Industry

Andrew J. Gauthier Barge and Towing Industry

Matthew Lagarde Barge and Towing Industry

Lindsay M. Price Barge and Towing Industry

Mark C. Sawyer Barge and Towing Industry

Jonathan A. Van Dusen

Barge and Towing Industry

Marc T. Dial

Offshore Mineral and Oil Supply Vessel Industry

Raymond G. Richmond

Masters and Pilots of Towing Vessels

Douglas W. Covil

Masters of Towing Vessels in Offshore Service

Jonathan A. Steinberg

Masters of Active Ship Docking or Harbor Towing Vessel

Laura K. Wilcox

Towing Vessel Engineers

Eric J. Johansson

Port Districts, Authorities, or Terminal Operators

Joy B. Terral

Port Districts, Authorities, or Terminal Operators

Angela A. Fay

Shippers Brian R. Khey

Shippers Robert Keister

General Public

John J. Arenstam

General Public





