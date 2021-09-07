US National Towing Safety Advisory Committee Appoints New Members
The U.S. Coast Guard announced 18 individuals have been appointed to serve as members of the National Towing Safety Advisory Committee (N-TSAC).
The National Towing Safety Advisory Committee was established in December 2018 to advise the Secretary of Homeland Security on matters relating to shallow-draft inland navigation, coastal waterway navigation and towing safety. This advice also assists the Coast Guard in formulating regulations and policies as well as the position of the U.S. regarding the towing industry in advance of International Maritime Organization (IMO) meetings.
The Committee is made up of members representing specific segments of the maritime industry, including seven members representing the barge and towing industry (reflecting a regional geographical balance); one member representing the offshore mineral and oil supply vessel industry; one member representing masters or pilots of towing vessels who hold active licenses and have experience on the Western Rivers and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway; one member representing the masters of towing vessels in offshore service who hold active licenses; one member representing masters active ship docking or harbor towing vessels; one member representing licensed or unlicensed towing vessel engineers with formal training and experience; two members representing port districts, authorities or terminal operators; two members representing shippers and of the two, one shall be engaged in the shipment of oil or hazardous materials by barge; and two members drawn from the general public. Each holds office for a term up to three years.
|N-TSAC Members Appointed 2021
|Member
|Representing
|John W. Hazel
|Barge and Towing Industry
|Steven J. Huttman
|Barge and Towing Industry
|Andrew J. Gauthier
|Barge and Towing Industry
|Matthew Lagarde
|Barge and Towing Industry
|Lindsay M. Price
|Barge and Towing Industry
|Mark C. Sawyer
|Barge and Towing Industry
|Jonathan A. Van Dusen
|Barge and Towing Industry
|Marc T. Dial
|Offshore Mineral and Oil Supply Vessel Industry
|Raymond G. Richmond
|Masters and Pilots of Towing Vessels
|Douglas W. Covil
|Masters of Towing Vessels in Offshore Service
|Jonathan A. Steinberg
|Masters of Active Ship Docking or Harbor Towing Vessel
|Laura K. Wilcox
|Towing Vessel Engineers
|Eric J. Johansson
|Port Districts, Authorities, or Terminal Operators
|Joy B. Terral
|Port Districts, Authorities, or Terminal Operators
|Angela A. Fay
|Shippers
|Brian R. Khey
|Shippers
|Robert Keister
|General Public
|John J. Arenstam
|General Public