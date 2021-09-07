Marine Link
Thursday, September 23, 2021
US National Towing Safety Advisory Committee Appoints New Members

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 7, 2021

© Jonathan Dakin / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Coast Guard announced 18 individuals have been appointed to serve as members of the National Towing Safety Advisory Committee (N-TSAC).

The National Towing Safety Advisory Committee was established in December 2018 to advise the Secretary of Homeland Security on matters relating to shallow-draft inland navigation, coastal waterway navigation and towing safety. This advice also assists the Coast Guard in formulating regulations and policies as well as the position of the U.S. regarding the towing industry in advance of International Maritime Organization (IMO) meetings.

The Committee is made up of members representing specific segments of the maritime industry, including seven members representing the barge and towing industry (reflecting a regional geographical balance); one member representing the offshore mineral and oil supply vessel industry; one member representing masters or pilots of towing vessels who hold active licenses and have experience on the Western Rivers and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway; one member representing the masters of towing vessels in offshore service who hold active licenses; one member representing masters active ship docking or harbor towing vessels; one member representing licensed or unlicensed towing vessel engineers with formal training and experience; two members representing port districts, authorities or terminal operators; two members representing shippers and of the two, one shall be engaged in the shipment of oil or hazardous materials by barge; and two members drawn from the general public. Each holds office for a term up to three years.


N-TSAC Members Appointed 2021
MemberRepresenting
John W. HazelBarge and Towing Industry
Steven J. HuttmanBarge and Towing Industry
Andrew J. GauthierBarge and Towing Industry
Matthew LagardeBarge and Towing Industry
Lindsay M. PriceBarge and Towing Industry
Mark C. SawyerBarge and Towing Industry
Jonathan A. Van Dusen
Barge and Towing Industry
Marc T. Dial
Offshore Mineral and Oil Supply Vessel Industry
Raymond G. Richmond
Masters and Pilots of Towing Vessels
Douglas W. Covil
Masters of Towing Vessels in Offshore Service
Jonathan A. Steinberg
Masters of Active Ship Docking or Harbor Towing Vessel
Laura K. Wilcox
Towing Vessel Engineers
Eric J. Johansson
Port Districts, Authorities, or Terminal Operators
Joy B. Terral
Port Districts, Authorities, or Terminal Operators
Angela A. Fay
Shippers
Brian R. Khey
Shippers
Robert Keister
General Public
John J. Arenstam
General Public


