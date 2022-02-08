US Navy Commissions USS Savannah (LCS 28)

The U.S. Navy commissioned its newest Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) Feb. 5, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga.

Built by Austal USA in Mobile, Ala., The 418-foot-long LCS 28 is the 14th Independence-variant LCS and 28th in its class. The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments while capable of open-ocean tasking. The LCS can support forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence.

Construction on LCS 28 began in July 2018 and a keel laying ceremony was held for the vessel in September 2019. The ship was launched in September 2020 and delivered to the Navy in June 2021 following acceptance trials the month prior.

After commissioning, Savannah will sail to California to be home ported in San Diego, joining sister ships USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Omaha (LCS 12), USS Manchester (LCS 14), USS Tulsa (LCS 16), USS Charleston (LCS 18), USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), USS Kansas City (LCS 22), USS Oakland (LCS 24), and USS Mobile (LCS 26).