Marine Link
Sunday, May 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

US Navy Seizes Weapons Shipment from Dhow in the Arabian Sea

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 10, 2021

Thousands of illicit weapons interdicted by the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) from a stateless dhow in international waters of the North Arabian Sea, May 8, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

Thousands of illicit weapons interdicted by the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) from a stateless dhow in international waters of the North Arabian Sea, May 8, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet said its guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) seized an illicit shipment of weapons from a stateless dhow in international waters of the North Arabian Sea on May 6-7.

USS Monterey and its embarked U.S. Coast Guard Advanced Interdiction Team (AIT) discovered the illicit cargo during a routine flag verification boarding. The vessel was apparently sailing from Iran bound for Yemen to support the country’s Houthi rebels.

"The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers. Other weapon components included advanced optical sights," the Navy said, adding that the weapons are in U.S. custody awaiting final disposition.

After all illicit cargo was removed, the dhow was assessed for seaworthiness, and after questioning, its crew was provided food and water before being released, the Navy said.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

Editorial

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News