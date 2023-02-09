US Navy Takes Delivery of Future USS Marinette (LCS 25)

The US Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Marinette (LCS 25) from Lockheed Martin at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Marinette, Wis.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the life of the future USS Marinette,” said Capt. Andy Gold, LCS program manager. “I look forward to the commissioning of Marinette later this year and recognizing the contribution of her namesake town and the great shipbuilders who bring these warships to life, ensuring they are ready to accomplish mission tasking in support of our nation’s maritime strategy.”

The ship completed acceptance trial in November 2022, which is the last milestone before the ship is delivered to the Navy. During the trial, the Navy conducted comprehensive tests of LCS 25’s systems, which spanned multiple functional areas essential to a ship being able to perform at sea — including main propulsion and auxiliaries and electrical systems. The ship also performed demonstrations of its operational capabilities, including a full power demonstration, steering and quick reversal, anchor drop test and combat system detect-to-engage sequence. As a result of these successful trials, the Navy accepted delivery and will continue post-delivery certifications and qualifications to ready her for Fleet operations.

LCS 25 is outfitted with the combining gear correction that will allow for unrestricted operations. The correction addresses a class-wide flaw that was identified as the Fleet deployed these ships in greater numbers.

After her commissioning, planned for June 2023, Marinette will be homeported in Mayport, Fla.

Three more Freedom-variant ships are under construction at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard. The future USS Nantucket (LCS 27) is scheduled for delivery in the summer of 2023. Additional ships in various stages of construction include the future ships USS Beloit (LCS 29) and USS Cleveland (LCS 31). LCS 31 will be the final Freedom-variant LCS.

The LCS class is now the second-largest surface ship class in production. The Navy describes the LCS as a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship designed to support focused mine countermeasures and surface warfare missions. The Freedom and Independence-variant LCS integrate new technologies and capabilities to support current and future operational missions, from deep water to the littorals.