US Navy Takes Delivery of Future USS John Basilone

The U.S. Navy announced it has accepted delivery of its latest Flight IIA Arleigh Burke–class guided missile destroyer, the future USS John Basilone (DDG 122), on July 8.

Built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, DDG 122 will serve as a multi-mission surface combatant capable of conducting Anti-Air Warfare, Anti-Submarine Warfare and Anti-Surface Warfare.

Prior to delivery, the ship conducted a series of at-sea and pier-side trials to demonstrate readiness. A tentative commissioning date is scheduled in November.

The ship is named after U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone, who received the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary heroism during the Battle of Guadalcanal.

“The future USS John Basilone will bring significant capability to the fleet and strengthen our advantage at sea,” said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 Class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO), Ships. “DDG 122 and all of its Sailors will be a living reminder of the perseverance and sacrifice exhibited by its remarkable namesake.”

Bath Iron Works has six additional future Arleigh Burke-class destroyers under construction, Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126) Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), William Charette (DDG 130), Quentin Walsh (DDG 132) and John E. Kilmer (DDG 134).